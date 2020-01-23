Fake social media accounts posing as counseling services pop up in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Last week a fake Instagram account called ‘Manitou High School Counseling’ was reported to Manitou Springs High School staff.

The account’s description asking students the following:

“If you need to talk or feeling depressed and want someone to listen. DM me. Conversations are private”

“It had a logo that was not clearly our official logo, so we became aware of the imposter account and didn’t know the intent of it,” MSHS Principal Markus Moeder-Chandler said.

Students were following the account at one point, but the school doesn’t think any of their students used it.

“Mental health services are provided here and students use it regularly and they thought because we do a great job it was an added feature,” Moeder-Chandler said.

The school emailed parents and staff right away and had teachers read a statement to students.

“It was nice to see the school was reaching out and giving us full disclosure,” an unidentified MSHS parent said.

The account has been taken down, but the school found others.

“We did find two other accounts at schools very near us and we communicated with those schools and it seems to be duplicate accounts we weren’t sure if it was run by the same person or group of people,” Moeder-Chandler said.

It’s unclear who was behind the fake account but the school is reminding parents to verify accounts that seem to be associated with schools.

“The first place to go to is the school or district website and verify that what you’re using is hosted in that platform,” Moeder-Chandler said.

Moeder-Chandler is also reminding his students and staff social media services won’t be given through social media.

“All of our official accounts are linked to our high school website and you can find it on our website,” Moeder-Chandler said.

Manitou Springs High School has also started taking part in Teen Mental Health First-Aid; an in-person training program that teaches students common mental health challenges and how to support others. The program started Tuesday and is being taught to sophomores.