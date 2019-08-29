Fake Airbnb listing scams families going to the State Fair

PUEBLO, CO. — A four-bedroom home, just fifteen minutes away from the state fair, at $66 a night, too good to be true?

“It’s bizarre my house is out there on Airbnb and I never put it (online),” homeowner Rudy Jimenez said.

Rudy is the real owner of the Pueblo home listed on Airbnb and has never put his home on the website. For the past week, people from across the country have been knocking on his home claiming to have rented their house through Airbnb.

“I was in awe so I and my wife were like this can’t be true,” Rudy explained.

However, people have been scammed out of their money.

While FOX21 was at the home interviewing Jimenez family, a couple from Grand Junction pulled up to their home claiming they rented it for the night through Airbnb.

“I told my wife this was a scam, for just $66 a night?” Jesus De Los Santos said after finding out he got scammed.

The Jimenez family believes the scammer got pictures and information about the home through websites like Zillow and put it on Airbnb.

“I am just really surprised and in awe of the whole situation that someone can go in and use your information,” Deanne Jimenez said.

The fake host was allegedly verified through Airbnb. FOX21 tried contacting the host, but she couldn’t be reached.

The Jimenez family told FOX21 that a total of four people have fallen to the scam, many of them coming to Pueblo for the State Fair.

The Jimenez family has been trying to take down the listing and contact Airbnb for days until it gets taken down. Here is what the Jimenez family wants to tell the scammer:

“Put your own home on the listing, it’s not fair to anyone,” Rudy said.

Airbnb reached out to FOX21 after finding out about our story.

AIRBNB STATEMENT: “Fake or misrepresented listings have no place in our community and we have removed this listing from our platform. We are completely refunding the impacted guests and working to assist them with rebooking. With nearly 2 million people checking in to Airbnb listings each night, negative incidents are extremely rare.”