FACTS NOT FEAR: Primetime Panel on Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesday

FOX21 News is hosting a panel discussion about the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and the impacts it will have on southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will be answering city questions, Dr. Leon Kelly will be answering health-related questions, Director UCCS Economic Forum Tatiana Bailey will answer questions related to the economic impact and D-12 Superintendent Walt Cooper will answer questions regarding education.

The panelists will answer your questions in real-time. You can CALL (719) 955-3021 or TEXT questions to (719) 644-5902 or EMAIL news@kxrm.com.

The panel will run on-air and online from 9 – 10 p.m.

STATE OF COLORADO COVID-19 Case Summary: Positive*: 160

Total number of people tested at the state lab**: 1216 The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed we no longer need to send positive cases for re-testing because the test they perform is identical to the CDPHE testing. Therefore, all positive cases reported here are confirmed positive.

On Monday, Governor Jared Polis put a 30-day temporary closure of all gyms, bars, coffeehouses, casinos, theaters and dine-in restaurants. Restaurants may offer a delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service.

The Governor also encouraged social distancing practices by giving examples using #DoingMyPartCO on social media platforms.

Also, Colorado Springs is under a state of emergency. Health experts say they believe there is now a “community spread” of COVID-19 in El Paso County. Community spread means health experts are not able to identify how or where someone was infected.

Several southern Colorado school districts are providing free meals to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the sites are providing meals to any child under the age of 18. The child does not have to be a resident in that district.

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats announced an order to suspend some court operations, specifically, all jury calls in state courts, except for jury calls for criminal trials facing imminent speedy trial deadlines, and allows for the provision of other ongoing court operations. The order suspends jury calls through April 3, 2020, at which time the need for ongoing measures will be evaluated.