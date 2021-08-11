Facebook launches new Child Safety Hub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Facebook is launching its brand-new Child Safety Hub in order to support families trying to protecting their children who are utilizing the internet.

This new hub incorporation is due in part to the large numbers of young children having to engage on the Internet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The safety center offers educational tools for parents and guardians, including a social media anti-bullying kit, privacy education and more.

A screen recording of the Child Safety Hub is featured below, courtesy of Colorado’s Summit Information Services.

The social media giant is also launching a Get Digital Program, an online effort to connect online safety education with youth, working with child safety experts to make the platform more secure and establishing private accounts for young adults under the age of 16.

Other youth-centric programming featuring the Girl Scouts of America, Beats Unlocked and more will also be coming to Facebook.