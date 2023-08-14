(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is implementing its first-ever, Special Operations Unit which will officially begin service on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The Special Operations Unit staff will consist of one captain and two lieutenants and will lead drone operations and assist the public information officer when needed.

“Adopting this position will allow a drone to be deployed 24 hours a day, seven days a week for incidents throughout the Pikes Peak Region. This will give firefighters a different perspective and view of emergency incidents,” wrote CSFD in a press release.

Those on the Unit will also be trained as incident safety officers, which help to mitigate any hazards fire crews might face when responding to emergencies. Meantime, there is also a health and wellness portion of the Unit that continues to develop, according to CSFD.

The position will be staffed 24 hours a day across the three shifts and will assist in emergency responses such as lost or missing hikers and climbers, smoke investigations, structure or wildland fires, along with high-angle and swift water rescues.

“The safety of our firefighters, along with their overall health and wellness, both physically and mentally, is our number one priority,” said Deputy Chief of Operations, Jayme McConnellogue. “The addition of the special operations unit will enhance our capability to serve the public in their time of need by ensuring strong and reliant firefighters that are ready to perform in inherently dangerous situations.”