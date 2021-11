EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Rampart Range Road and Loy Creek Road in unincorporated El Paso County amid black ice and snow pack dangers.

Due to extremely dangerous conditions, motorists are asked to avoid the area of Rampart Range Rd / Loy Creek Rd in unincorporated EPC. Numerous reports of black ice and snow pack with stranded 4WD vehicles. We will update conditions tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wU0ZSAvk6Z — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 27, 2021

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), the agency has received several reports about black ice and snow packs with stranded four-wheel drive vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said it plans to release updated conditions on Sunday, Nov. 28.