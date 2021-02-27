Explosion, fire at Elkins Distillery sends three people to the hospital

Estes Park, COLO — A Saturday morning explosion and fire at Elkins Distillery in Estes Park has sent three people to the hospital.

The fire began around 9 a.m. at 1825 N. Lake Avenue and was extinguised a short time later. Three distillery employees were taken to the hospital by EMS.

The extent of damages is not yet known, but the fire department noted parts of the building are “compromised.”

On its website, Elkins Distillery which makes and sells whiskey, notes itself as the towns first legal distillery.

Police and fire officials asked people to avoid the area while crews continue to monitor hotspots.

No word yet on how the fire began.

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.