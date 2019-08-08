Expert analyzes video from officer-involved shooting

The first thing retired El Paso County Sheriff detective Mark Pfaff noticed about the video, is how little of the situation it shows.

“This is only about 20-30 seconds of video that shows you a portion of the confrontation.” said Pfaff.

Pfaff now runs a law enforcement consulting firm, often testifying on behalf of defendants. He has been qualified as an expert in police procedures and investigation in court.

Fox21 News obtained surveillance video that shows the tail end of a contact Colorado Springs Police officers had with 19-year-old De’von Bailey. On the surface, Pfaff knows how it looks.

“It obviously doesn’t look good.” said Pfaff, “It actually creates more questions that it does answers.”

The video shows Bailey enter from the left of the frame, take a few running steps, and flail his arms. Moments after officers enter the frame, Bailey falls to the ground.

At a closer analysis, puffs of smoke coming from the ground and a nearby curb. To Pfaff, that indicates officers were still firing their weapons as Bailey had his back turned to them.

“So, what was their perceived danger to themselves or to anyone else that justified them continuing to shoot at him at that point?”

Two supreme court cases, Tennessee vs. Gardner in 1985 and Graham vs. Connor in 1989 lay out the criteria law enforcement must meet when shooting a suspect with their back turned and fleeing law enforcement.

“Are they causing a risk to officers or to someone else that would justify them using deadly force to seize them?” Pfaff described Tennessee vs. Gardner.

Graham vs. Connor says deadly force must meet an “objective reasonableness” based on the circumstances known to the officer in order to be used. Pfaff said that’s up to the investigating agency to determine.

Pfaff said the community owes it to the officers currently under routine paid administrative leave, to wait until the full video and information is released before jumping to conclusions about what happened.

According to the limited details released at the scene by Colorado Springs Police, officers responded to a robbery call. Upon talking to the victim, officers made contact with two suspects. One of those suspects, they said, reached for a gun in his waistband. A gun was also recovered from the scene.

“The video’s just not quite clear enough. I don’t see them secure a weapon but, that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” said Pfaff.

The shooting sparked protests at the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center Monday amid a witness report made to media saying Bailey was shot in the back seven times. That information has not been corroborated, but Pfaff said, underscores the need for information to be released in this investigation quickly.

“They owe it to the safety of the community to provide some information to show what happened that day.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency in the case. The 4th Judicial District will determine whether the shooting was justified or not.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office owes it to the community to release information as quickly as possible. Especially if they know it exonerates these officers, don’t live in silence and say, ‘Well it’s an on-going investigation and we’re not going to release it for six months.’ They owe it to the community to hold a press conference in the next few days.” said Pfaff.

EPCSO said there was body cam video from the responding officers. Fox21 News has requested the video.