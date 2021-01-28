Experiencing discolored water? Here’s what to do

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 is learning more about the water discoloration issues at a Colorado Springs apartment complex. More tenants have been contacting FOX21, claiming they are having the same problem.

Neighborhood Services Manager for the City of Colorado Mitchel Hammes said if renters have problems such as leaking pipes, discolored water, or other physical issues to call Code Enforcement.

“If there’s a violation of the cities minimum housing standards, that’s when we’re able to get involved,” Hammes said.

Now, it’s different if everything is properly connected and no violations exist.

“It becomes a civil matter between the landlord and the tenant, and so Code Enforcement at that point can’t really get involved,” according to Hammes.

As far as the issues at Aviator Apartments, Code Enforcement took a look at complaints and confirmed Thursday the last official​ complaint was filed in March of 2020.

“It was a complaint for no hot water on the property, but that had been corrected within about a week of our involvement,” Hammes added.

FOX21’s call was Code Enforcement’s first tip about discolored water.

“I can’t remember the last time we got a complaint about discolored water,” Hammes explained. “I always encourage people if you don’t know where to go or you don’t know where to start, call Neighborhood Services because we can point you in the right direction.”

We also reached out to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), who say on November 16, they received a call about the water. They went the next day and collected a water sample from one of their hydrants on the main that feeds the apartment’s service line, and it came back clean.

According to a statement from CSU, all parameters were within Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) limits, and the bacteriological sample came back negative. That does not mean there is not an issue — but it’s a property issue not a utility one.

Springs Utilities said their lab plans to go back and re-test the water Friday.

If you are a CSU customer and have questions/concerns about water quality, you can call this number 719-668-4560.

Code Enforcements number is 719-444-7891. To fill out a code enforcement complaint with the City of Colorado Springs click here.