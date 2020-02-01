Experienced search teams working to find missing 11-year-old boy

Students hang ribbons as the search for Gannon Stauch intensifies in Security, Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday afternoon, search crews with El Paso County Search and Rescue joined the efforts to locate an 11-year-old missing from Security since Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Gannon Stauch was last seen by his stepmother on Monday afternoon at their home on Mandan Drive. She told the Sheriff’s Office he left to walk to a friend’s house just down the street.

In a statement released Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said its department and its partners are “putting extraordinary efforts to search for Gannon, preserve and recover any evidence that could lead to his return.”

The Sheriff’s Office listed its partners as:

FBI CARD (Child Abduction Rapid Deployment)

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

El Paso County Search and Rescue

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Colorado Springs Police Department

Fountain Police Department

Salvation Army

VOAD – Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

Army 4th Engineer Battalion (in 100% non-duty volunteer status)

National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade (in 100% non-duty volunteer status)

Flight for Life (search purposes only)

Meanwhile, students who went to school with Stauch were out decorating school grounds in blue ribbons and poster, trying to draw more attention to the cause that’s gripped people across the pikes peak region and well beyond.

The Sheriff’s Office also announced Friday it’s accepting applications for citizen volunteers. Anyone who is interesting in applying must be at least 18 years old.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information to reach out through its tip line at 719-520-6666 or email: shrtips@elpasoco.com.