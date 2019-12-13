Expansion is brewing for Colorado Springs beer company

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local beer company is investing in the community and building an $8 million multipurpose complex from the ground up.

Red Leg Brewing Company located off Forge Road in Colorado Springs is expanding and will be moving to a much bigger space near the west end of Garden of the Gods Road.

President and Founder Todd Baldwin said last year they started selling beer on different military bases outside of southern Colorado and it quickly snowballed into needing to make more beer.

Baldwin started looking for a new building that they could retrofit but landed a property instead to build their very own space.

“It’s not like 65 people anymore, we’re talking about hundreds, hundreds and hundreds of people,” Baldwin explained about the new space. “If building something from the ground up, its got to be sustainable for the future, somewhere we can bring a lot of industries together into one spot.”

The 14,000-square-foot space will include the brewery, a tasting room, a beer garden, an outdoor venue, a panoramic rooftop deck, and a food court.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show you how much we enjoy being here and how much people have supported us for 6.5 years now so it’s been great feedback and we are excited to get it done and have an even better place for people to enjoy,” Baldwin said.

He wants to give the community a place to make memories, like a one-stop-shop. People have already requested for weddings to be hosted in the new spot.

“It’s cause we believe in Colorado Springs, we believe in the direction that the city is on and the future looks bright for all of us in this community,” Baldwin added.

He says not to worry about the move and if the quality of beer will be the same. Baldwin said the beer and people are going to be the same, just moving down the street a bit, the same quality of product.

“Because of the long hard work of the employees of Red Leg we can build something great because of all the hard work they put in building relationships with our customers, selling great beer on the market, supporting it and I think it’s a way for us to honor the support we’ve had to be able to do something of this magnitude,” Baldwin said.

He also shares advice for other entrepreneurs.

“At the end of the day confidence, belief in yourself, belief in your mission, stick with it and willingness to check that mirror every day and make sure you are on the right path and continue to improve,” Baldwin suggested.

He said the city is offering street parking but hopes people will take advantage of rideshares and bike paths.

Baldwin said they are still taking food vendor requests for the food court. He plans to host a ton of events for the community.

The public groundbreaking at the new site is from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday with a VIP groundbreaking at 2 p.m.

Red Leg Brewing Company hopes to open the new location at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road in the fall of 2020.