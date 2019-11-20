EXCLUSIVE: Witness in Frazee trial speaks out

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A phone store employee who came face to face with Patrick Frazee days after the murder of Kelsey Berreth, spoke to FOX21 after testifying against Frazee.

The employee who worked at a Verizon store said Frazee asked him strange questions about Berreth’s phone.

“He asked if the other phone on his account if it was destroyed if it would be able to get information off of it and it wasn’t done in a normal circumstance,” said the Verizon employee. “We get people all the time that say oh I ran my phone with a backhoe or whatever and would like to get my pictures off of it. It wasn’t a typical question; he also hesitated halfway through the question like when you know you’re asking a question that you shouldn’t ask and paused and asked me if the other phone on the account, if it was destroyed, would anyone be able to get information off of the phone.”

Frazee had Berreth’s baby in hand, the witness added, he also asked him if they could reset the security pin code. When the employee told him they couldn’t, Frazee seemed upset.

The witness stated, “he kind of just lost it, he became very nervous, very anxious, very apprehensive and was speaking louder not yelling or anything just became very heightened in his emotional state as he was realizing that he was not going to be able to lock down the account like he wanted to.”

Frazee had come into the Verizon store days before he spoke with the witness, asking another employee for a new cellphone because the FBI took his old phone.

While one employee was getting a new phone for Frazee, another employee overheard Frazee saying some alarming words.

“Apparently, he was rocking back and forth and was loudly whispering to himself I didn’t do it, I didn’t do it, I didn’t do it… over and over just over and over again,” the employee explained.

After the Verizon store employee heard the news about Frazee asking another inmate in the Teller County Jail to kill witnesses before the trial, he took steps to protect his family and himself.

“It’s very unsettling I mean giving the circumstances I don’t think it was out of the ordinary desperate people, desperate measures all of that but never something you want to hear that someone is potentially out to get you. I’d much rather be over cautious than underprepared,” the witness added.

The witness was key in helping investigators zero in on Frazee and he said jurors made the right call finding Frazee guilty on all charges, sending him to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“At the end of the day, I knew what I was doing was the right thing to do, and I wanted to make sure that I could bring justice as much as I could to Ms. Berreth and her family,” the witness said.