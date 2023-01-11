(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a marathon meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, Colorado Springs City Council voted 8-1 to build the Sunset Amphitheater concert venue in northern El Paso County.

Notes Live, a Colorado Springs-based entertainment company is developing the Sunset Amphitheater. J.W. Roth, Chairman, and CEO of Notes Live sat down exclusively with FOX21 News following Tuesday’s vote.

Roth knows some community members are still hesitant to move forward and hopes to alleviate those fears as the project develops.

“This has been a journey for us for two years and it’s going to take us another 18 months or so to get where we really want to go,” Roth explained. “We’re going to build the most luxurious amphitheater in history, the greatest one ever built.”

The City Council vote on Tuesday night was whether to grant or deny an appeal by community members in surrounding neighborhoods that are against having a concert venue in their backyard.

The open-air amphitheater is a $40 million project that will be an 8,000-seat venue. According to the venue’s website, The Sunset Amphitheater is expected to host big-name artists, typically from May through September, each year.

Tune in Wednesday to FOX21 News at 5 p.m. for the exclusive story with the project’s developer.