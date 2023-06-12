(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 and Loving Loving Local were invited to an exclusive, on-site visit of the new Sunset Amphitheater, which is coming to Colorado Springs in 2024 and will bring in some of the biggest names in the entertainment world.

Nova spent the morning with Notes Live Director of Public Relations and Communications Chloe Hoeft, who spoke of plans to bring the Sunset, a state-of-the-art music amphitheater to Colorado Springs.

The 8,000-person, state-of-the-art, open-air amphitheater in Colorado Springs is backed with $40 million in financing and is slated to open in 2024. The Sunset will host the largest touring acts in the country in style and comfort on the same campus as the company’s current mid-sized music venue, Boot Barn Hall.

The Sunset will offer an unparalleled view of the sun setting over Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain right behind the stage as each concert begins, flanked by the United States Air Force Academy stadium on the left and the iconic Air Force Chapel on the right. There will also be several amenities including; 60 VIP luxury firepit suites, and 4-to-5-star restaurants including a signature seafood and chophouse with a top-shelf rooftop bar, carrying over 150 of the rarest bourbons in the world.

The new amphitheater will put Colorado Springs on the map for a one-stop destination of live, world-class entertainment. For all the information and latest news about the Sunset Amphitheater, head to the website linked above.