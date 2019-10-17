Ex-Broncos, CU lineman Justin Bannan arrested in connection to Boulder shooting

Former Broncos and University of Colorado defensive lineman Justin Bannan in court on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Photo: Boulder Daily Camera)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Former Broncos and University of Colorado defensive lineman Justin Bannan was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting that left a woman wounded, the Boulder Police Department said.

Police responded to Black Lab Sports at 3550 Frontier Ave. about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman had been shot in the arm. She was taken to Boulder Community Health where she is expected to survive.

Bannan, 40, was arrested at the scene. The woman was not identified.

He was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault (extreme indifference), first-degree assault (intent to cause serious bodily injury) and first-degree burglary.

Police said the shooting was random and that Bannan and the woman worked in the same building. They added the two were distantly acquainted.

During a court appearance on Thursday afternoon. a $500,000 bond was set, denying a defense request that it be lowered. A judge said Bannan is a danger to the community.

Bannan played at CU from 1997 to 2001. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2002 NFL Draft.

He played for the Bills from 2002 to 2005 and the Baltimore Ravens from 2006 to 2009.

He played in 16 games for the Broncos in 2010 and 2012, with stints with the St. Louis Rams in 2011 and the Detroit Lions in 2013 before he retired.