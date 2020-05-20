“Everybody loves Suzanne and Barry,” family member wants Chaffee County mother’s safe return

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — It’s been nine days since a mother vanished in Chaffee County.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10 after she didn’t return home from a bike ride. A family member told FOX21 News that her bike was recovered on Sunday, although the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office would not confirm this information.

On Tuesday, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Susan Medina said there were no targeted searches conducted. Investigators were not searching the home. However, there is a hold on the Morphew home for the open investigation and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is not allowing the family to go inside the house. This is still a missing person search and investigators are looking at all possibilities, according to Medina. No suspects have been named.

I just got off the phone with Chaffee County Sheriff's PIO. She tells me #suzannemorphew home is being held for the open investigation and that they are looking at all possibilities. They are not searching the home. This still remains a missing person case.

FOX21 spoke with the uncle of Suzanne’s husband who said this past week for the family can be summed up with one word, terrifying. Bob Morphew said he believes his nephew, Barry had absolutely nothing to do with Suzanne’s disappearance.

“She is one of the sweetest, one of the sweetest people you would ever want to meet,” Bob Morphew explained. “She’s the kind of person that everybody loved.”

He described Suzanne as a loving mother, wife, a former teacher and a kind person. Bob lives in Indiana, feels helpless and wants his family to have answers as to what happened to Suzanne.

“I love those kids and what I want is for them to be back together,” Bob Morphew added.

A plea from Suzanne’s husband, Barry was shared online exactly a week after she disappeared. A reward of $200,000 by family and friends of Suzanne Morphew has been offered for a safe return – no questions asked.

Bob Morphew says Barry is very sincere in the video and said “that’s Barry.” He added for those pointing the finger at Barry, “I think they can bury that kind of thought.” Bob went on to say, “tell that to the Chaffee County Sheriff.”

“They’re a loving couple and I’ve never seen any kind of unhappiness with each other or produced by either one of them,” Bob Morphew said.

The Morphew’s say they desperately want Suzanne to safely return home.

“We’re all terrified about this and no place to find any rest,” Bob added. “Like I said, everybody loves Suzanne and Barry and we know what they are going through and it’s hard on our hearts too because we don’t know.”

On Tuesday, May 19, investigators continued to review and follow-up on tips reported to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s office.

As of Monday, more than 150 tips have been called into the tipline.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

Chaffee County residents are being asked to preserve any and all video footage from devices such as Ring doorbells, security cameras, game cameras, etc., from May 8 through May 12.

Residents are being asked to save the video, not send it to the sheriff’s office. As search areas are identified, investigators will contact residents in those locations to collect any camera footage.

“One of the most helpful ways the community can aid in the search of Suzanne Morphew is by preserving these recordings,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “We are aware that some systems override video after several days, and we want to ensure video remains available if needed.”

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze held his first press conference on Friday. He said investigators believed to have found a personal item of Morphew on Thursday so nearly 90 investigators searched a 2.5-mile area near County Road 225 and Highway 50 in search of more clues but still no sighting of Suzanne.

