Evergreen Cemetery hosts annual Memorial Day Commemoration in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Evergreen Cemetery hosted its annual Memorial Day Commemoration for Trooper George Mason, Monday for Buffalo Soldier.

There, and in many places across Southern Colorado, Memorial Day is sacred. Veterans and community members stand together to honor the fallen members of the armed forces of the United States, the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Trooper Mason served the 10th US Cavalry Regiment. He was a Buffalo Soldier in the early 1900s, who eventually moved to Colorado Springs to live the rest of his life. He’s buried at the Buffalo Soldier Memorial in Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

“It doesn’t matter what color uniform I wear,” the Master of Ceremonies said Monday. “It doesn’t matter the color skin I have. What matters is each and every one of us remembers that we cannot be here and survive without each and every one of us.”