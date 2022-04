COLORADO SPRINGS — From Men’s apparel and accessories, to jewelry and fine art, there’s a new and local shopping destination in Colorado Springs.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went over to the west side to check out Evan Guy, which is located at 1713 South 8th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.

They are open six days a week; Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday’s, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, you can also call the store, at (719) 475-1200.