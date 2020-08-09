Evacuations, other precautions being taken due to Pine Gulch Fire

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Evacuations and pre-evacuations have been announced online and personally delivered to residents near the Pine Gulch Fire outside of Grand Junction on Saturday.

According to the Garfield County website, a small number of residences have been evacuated on County Roads 200 and 202 via in person notifications. For safety reasons, electricity was shut off at the evacuated residences.

Pre-evacuations to allow safe departure prior to the advancement of the fire have been issued to residences along County Road (CR) 204, including residences on Clear Creek Road, CR 209, and CR 207.

The blaze is covering approximately 20,000 acres and is moving northeast. Authorities say dry conditions, high winds and low humidity are contributing to the growth of the fire and difficulty containing it.

Lightning sparked the fire that began on July 31. Over 450 people are battling the conditions with not much success as the fire is 0% contained.

Smoke has blown in from the fire burning in the western part of the state affecting the Front Range and causing poor air quality conditions.