Evacuations ordered in Calhan for fire

CALHAN, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been issued for people who live in Calhan due to a fire.

The Sheriff’s Office said anyone who lives one mile north of Judge Orr/Soap Weed Rd is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Soap Weed Rd/Hwy 110.

Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger.

Sheriff’s Office officials say they don’t know how big the fire is their main concern right now is protecting people and property.

