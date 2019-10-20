Evacuations ordered for Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo for fire

PUEBLO, Colo. — Fire Crews in Pueblo evacuating several homes on Mohawk Road in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday.
They ordered evacuations for people from 1800 through 2100 Mohawk Road at 3:30 p.m.
This area is close to Haaff Elementary School and Fountain Creek.
Fire crews said that a wildfire nearby got out of control and grew exponentially with the wind conditions.
The video above was shot by Donald Crow who saw the smoke from the Skyview Apartments.
At 3:30 p.m. fire crews confirmed at least one home was on fire in the tweet below.
Then about an hour later, crews backtracking saying no structure have been burned.
The Red Cross Disaster Action Team is responding to the fire.
