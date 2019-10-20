Evacuations ordered for Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo for fire

PUEBLO, Colo. — Fire Crews in Pueblo evacuating several homes on Mohawk Road in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday.

They ordered evacuations for people from 1800 through 2100 Mohawk Road at 3:30 p.m.

This area is close to Haaff Elementary School and Fountain Creek.

Fire crews said that a wildfire nearby got out of control and grew exponentially with the wind conditions.

The video above was shot by Donald Crow who saw the smoke from the Skyview Apartments.

At 3:30 p.m. fire crews confirmed at least one home was on fire in the tweet below.

Please safety and evacuate the 1800-2100 block of Mohawk Rd in Pueblo immediately. A wildfire is growing exponentially with the wind conditions and a home is confirmed to be on fire. #pueblofire — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) October 20, 2019

Then about an hour later, crews backtracking saying no structure have been burned.

Per PFD PIO, the fire on Mohawk Rd is a deck fire. There NO confirmed structures on fire. The fire is 30 percent contained. #pueblofire — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) October 20, 2019

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team is responding to the fire.

This is a breaking news story and FOX21 will update this story when more information becomes available.