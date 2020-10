COLORADO SPRINGS– Evacuations are underway for Little Turkey Creek Road to Turkey Creek Road on Highway 115 due to a wildland fire on Sunday afternoon.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says there is a mandatory evacuation notice due to a fire in the area of mile marker 33 on Highway 115.

EPSO says evacuate the area immediately and call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger.

Highway 115 is closed in both directions from south Academy to Penrose, according to Colorado State Patrol.

