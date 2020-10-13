Evacuation preps not new for people near Wild Horse Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — When evacuation orders dropped for Sharon Wright and her husband Sunday afternoon, it was a matter of just hooking up the trailer for the horses.

“Our important documents we have, I have those—ever since that last fire—ready to go,” Wright said. “We have horses on our property so I’m always thinking about our animals.”

The last fire was in 2008—when the TA-25 fire ate through nearly 10,000 acres in a similar area near Fort Carson.

The Wild Horse fire has burned nearly 600 acres and is 10% contained at Fort Carson’s latest Monday update.

The fire continues to smolder, with heavy plumes of smoke picking up periodically south of Highway 115.

“We saw the flames [Sunday]. It looked a lot bigger than we initially thought,” Wright said.

Living north of 115 off of Turkey Ranch Road, Wright is thankful for the northerly winds taking it in the other direction.

Highway 115 was closed for around three hours Monday as Black Hawk helicopters made air drops near the roadway in an effort to keep the fire from jumping back to the north side, from which it began.

“This is as dry as we’ve seen it since the Hayman Fire year,” Wright recalled. “Turkey creek runs through our property and it’s dried up way up the canyon this year.”

Without thunderstorms in the area Sunday, she fears it is human-caused though fire investigators have not yet made a determination.

“I just hope people are careful and you know, not throwing lit cigarette butts out of their cars and just stay safe,” she said.