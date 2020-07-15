Evacuation orders lifted for Elephant Butte Fire in Evergreen; no injuries or damage reported

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Elephant Butte Fire started in Evergreen on Monday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. More than 1,000 homes received evacuation orders. The fire has burned more than 50 acres.

As of Tuesday night, all evacuation orders had been lifted. There are no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

Below are updates on the fire:

7 p.m. Update:

All evacuation orders have been lifted. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said heavy rain helped firefighting efforts.

6 p.m. Update:

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following map of areas that are still under an evacuation order:

This is the uodated smaller area that remains evacuated near the #elephantbuttefire pic.twitter.com/T3d7k5o9eT — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2020

4 p.m. Update:

The Jefferson County Sheriff has lifted the evacuation order for some areas, but it remains in effect for the following neighborhoods:

The north side of Buffalo Park Road between Le Masters and South Jack Pine

Le Masters Road

Buffalo Creek Road

Buffalo Creek Drive

South Elk Road

Areas not on that list will be lifted at 5 p.m., however, residents in areas where there is no longer an evacuation order will need to pass through checkpoints.

All other evac orders will be lifted at 5pm today. However, there will still be checkpoints residents will pass thru. Deputies will be checking to make sure only residents enter those areas since we will still have a lot of emergency vehicles in the area #ElephantButteFire https://t.co/BeLOLGwmGq — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2020

3 p.m. Update:

The sound of choppers consumed the city Tuesday as helicopters brought buckets of water back and forth between where people are waiting and wondering and the 50 smoldering across threatening their homes.

“Boots on the ground make a difference but it’s tough going, it’s tough going,” Evergreen Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Stacee Martin said. “The goal today is to keep it within a box, to keep it contained. We know there’s more warm weather coming tomorrow and the next day so we want to really get some hands on it right now.”

“This is real, this is very real,” Evergreen resident Annie Doughtery said.

Sights and sounds of the helicopters in action brought tears to Dougherty’s eyes Tuesday.

“These are the guys that are saving my house, so it got me emotional,” Doughtery said, adding “We are so grateful.”

Martin explained many on the frontlines are volunteers, neighbors helping neighbors.

“These are folks that are leaving their day jobs to fight the fires,” Martin said.

Agencies from across the state and South Dakota are also assisting in around-the-clock containment efforts.

“We were watching the sheriffs’ cars and fire trucks going past our house, we’re like ‘oh my god,’” evacuated resident Annie Audsley said.

Some of Evergreen’s newest residents tell FOX31 they’re in complete shock watching the fire and containment efforts.

“We moved here one week ago, across country from north Carolina, never been exposed to fire anywhere,” Eric Deacon said.

Deacon brought his little boy Bear to the lake Tuesday to watch the helicopters. They have a go bag ready in case they too are evacuated.

1 p.m. Update:

The fire has not grown in size, and according to the Jefferson County Sheriff it is now about 25 percent contained.