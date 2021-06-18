Evacuation order lifted for Lorson Ranch neighborhood

This article has been updated.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Parts of the Lorson Ranch neighborhood was given notice to evacuate Friday evening, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

As of 8:15, the area was determined to be safe. Residents were able to return to their homes.

Lt. Deborah Mynatt said there is a bomb threat, they’ve evacuated residents out of the area, but they’re working to clear the house of any potential bombs.

The residents living along 6300 block of Pilgrimmage Road were sent the message before 5 p.m.

Any resident in a quarter mile radius of the 6300 block of Pilgrimmage – has already been evacuated by deputies. There is law enforcement activity in the area. Stay clear of the area. PIO will not be responding as we do not want people in the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/jVO529qgAw — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 19, 2021

They’re asking media to not go out there because the don’t want people in the area in case of a bomb.