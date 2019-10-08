Evacuation orders canceled Wednesday for Chaffee County

SALIDA, Colo. — Those who were evacuated in Chaffee County due to the Decker Fire will be able to return home Wednesday.

Sheriff John Spezze lifted evacuation orders for 10 am, however all affected residences will remain on Pre-Evacuation Alert so residents must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The residents of the Methodist Estates and Boot Hill Subdivisions and all other residents who access their homes by County Road 108 as well as the Chaffee County residents who reside on County Road 101, Bear Creek will be able to go home.

Residents of Methodist Estates and Boot Hill will be asked to check in with sheriff personnel starting at 10 a.m. and will be required to show valid ID or rapid tag ID issued as part of the Decker Fire Incident to access their homes.

The checkpoints will remain at CR 108, at its current location, as only residents of Methodist Estates and Boot Hill, as well as service providers, will be allowed into the area.

No other access will be granted into this area as there are still fire personnel, fire activity and dangerous conditions in the area.

All residents will be required to check in upon re-entry each time they return home for safety and accountability reasons.

Residents on County Road 101 will be allowed directly to their homes on Wednesday as Fremont County will be moving that checkpoint to the Chaffee/ Fremont County line.

Recently burned areas are very dangerous. Fire burns deeply in extremely dry duff layers and weakens trees that may fall unexpectedly. Officials want people to stay out of burned areas, as hot spots and ash pits may still exist.

Officials want residents to be alert for downed power lines and other hazards, check propane tanks, regulators, and lines before turning gas on and check residence carefully for hidden embers or smoldering fires.