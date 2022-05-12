COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for people who live in the Skylark Mobile Home Park at 3831 Cascade Avenue.

Scanner traffic has indicated some structures have been lost. FOX21 is working to confirm that information.

“Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately,” CSFD said in an alert on Thursday.

Evacuees are being sent to the Vasa Fitness building at Filmore and Nevada.

There is a separate evacuation happening now on the city’s east side, also due to a grassfire.

