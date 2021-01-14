EPSO seeking assistance identifying truck involved in a drive-by shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect’s truck involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

On January 3, at approximately 2:35 p.m. deputies responded to a shots fired call in the intersection of North Dartmouth Street and Landoe Lane.

Deputies say it was reported two suspects who were inside of an older model maroon pickup truck confronted the victims then fired several gun shots at them. Immediately after the shooting, the suspects fled from the area.

EPSO said one victim is still recovering from their injuries.

If you have any knowledge of this incident or can identify the suspects or suspect vehicle, we urge you to contact Detective Nick Brklich at 520-7229 or through our Investigations Tip line at 520-6666.