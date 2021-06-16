EPSO searching for a missing and endangered 65-year-old woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing and endangered woman.

65-year-old Tina Nowosielski was last seen on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of Brockdell Drive leaving her assisted living center in Security, CO. She is believed to be on foot. She was wearing beige shoes, an orange and yellow sleeveless top. She has also had a black cane and needs her medication.

CBI sent an alert around 5:30 p.m.

If you see her you are asked to call 719-390-5555.