EPSO searches for missing and endangered adult Samantha Johnson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered adult.

Samantha Johnson is 25-year-old, but EPSO says she is intellectually delayed as a 12-year-old. She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on May 22nd on Everett Drive located in Security, CO. She was wearing a black hoodie, black Rockies ball cap, black shirt, a black fuzzy dress, and black socks. She has a small scratch on her cheek and a scar on her forehead.

Johnson has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5’7″ and is 135 lbs. If you know of her whereabouts or see her please call 719-390-5555.