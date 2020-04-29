EPSO resumes concealed handgun permit appointments

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Starting Monday, May 11, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will resume accepting appointments for new Concealed Handgun Permits (CHP’s).

Those whose appointments were canceled due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order will be called directly to reschedule and given priority for new appointments.

EPSO will process as many applicants as they can each day, allowing for proper sanitation between appointments. This may create longer wait times in the lobby; and no walk-ins will be accepted.

Due to social distancing requirements, the lobby capacity at the Sheriff’s Office has been reduced to 12 people. It is possible that applicants might have to wait outside if the lobby is at capacity.

All CHP applicants will be required to wear a mask when coming to the Sheriff’s Office. In addition, applicants will receive a non-intrusive temperature scan and will be asked a series of symptomology questions. These overall changes, as well as the anticipated volume of appointments may extend scheduling for up to three months. In an effort to minimize extended scheduling, we will be taking appointments on Saturday’s until further notice.

The CHP Office continues to process renewal applications, as well as new applications received prior to the COVID-19 crisis.