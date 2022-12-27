(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning people away from the area of Air Lane due to a possible explosive device found near a business.

EPSO tweeted the device was found near a business on Air Lane near Highway 94 in unincorporated El Paso County. EPSO is asking people to stay away from the area and a cordon has been established of several hundred yards and Regional Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) was on the way at the time.

