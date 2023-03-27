(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating an overnight shooting in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County.

EPSO tweeted about the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, March 27. The incident happened in the 700 block of Hathaway Drive, which is near East Platte Avenue and North Powers Boulevard.

Deputies said there is no known threat to the community, and that more information would be released at a later time.

This is a developing article. Check back here for updates.