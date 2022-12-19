(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) tweeted that it was on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Lorson Ranch on Monday, Dec. 19, at around 10:45 a.m. EPSO said the barricaded suspect is related to a shooting that happened in the area.

EPSO is requesting people to stay away from the area of the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive. For those in the area at home, EPSO warned that people should stay inside and away from doors and windows.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Viewer photo

Courtesy: FOX21 News Viewer photo

Courtesy: FOX21 News Viewer photo

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, please check this article for updates.