Parents of teenager found by deputies near Black Forest contacts EPSO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) asked for help about a teenager found on Thursday.

UPDATE: Around 3 p.m. the parents called deputies and will be reunited with the teenager.

The lost boy was found in the area of 17800 Bar X Road in the Black Forest area. Information surrounding how he was discovered has not been released yet.

According to EPSO, the teenager can’t ID himself, nor his parents, nor his address. If you have information about him please call 719-390-5555.