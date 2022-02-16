EPSO: Male inmate died inside county jail after ‘possible medical issue’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has announced the death of an inmate who was being held in the El Paso County Jail.

According to EPSO, on Feb. 15, 2022, just after 8:00 p.m., a male inmate in the El Paso County Jail died while in custody. The inmate had been escorted to the medical section for a possible medical issue and became unresponsive. He passed despite life saving measures by on scene personnel and responders from American Medical Response (AMR).

The identity of the victim will not be released until the Coroner’s Office makes positive identification and the next of kin is notified.

Any updates on this matter will be disseminated from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.

