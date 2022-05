COLROADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing runaway.

16-year-old Hailey Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security/Widefield on Main Street, wearing white sweat pants with a red heart, black zip-up hooded sweater with gray and black graphics, and white sneakers. She is 5’4″ tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes and auburn hair. She wears a false nose ring.

Call 719-390-5555 if you have seen her or know where she is.