EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl.

The girl’s name is Aleesia Mullins. She was last seen on March 23 at Louvre Point in Falcon. She is possibly wearing white or grey leggings, a grey shirt, black Adidas tennis shoes and a silver bracelet.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts call us at 719-520-6666 or 719-390-5555.