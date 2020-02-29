EPSO Legislative Liaison explains how the petition for ‘Gannon’s Law’ could be made possible

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — It has been more than a month since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was last seen.

Gannon was reported missing from his Fountain-area home. The boy’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, made that call on January 27, when she said, Gannon didn’t return after leaving to see a friend.

A petition for ‘Gannon’s Law’ has prompted over 20,000 signatures. It’s a petition to change the way children under the age of 13 are reported missing – nationwide. It is in hope that a law would be created that if a child under the age of 13 were to go missing it would be mandatory for all law enforcement to list them as a missing and endangered child regardless if they were called in as a runaway.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Legislative Liaison Janet Huffor said the petition will help bring awareness and attention to the issue but a bill has to be created to change a law.

Huffor has presented two bills to the capitol about crimes against children. She’s worked for six years with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to develop and create bills to help officers and make harsher punishments for criminals.

“My purpose here is to help,” Huffor said. “If we see that there is a gap in legislation or something that just needs to change that I am able to help facilitate that process in starting with our local legislatures.”



She checked out the recently made petition called ‘Gannon’s Law.’

“It can be an avenue to bring light to a subject and have others start to recognize that and give the opportunity for those that may have the ability to make a change,” Huffor explained. “I do not know of any states that have implemented something similar to what the change.org petition is asking for.”

A state representative or senator would have to back the bill and Huffor said she hasn’t heard of anyone picking it up yet.

“I would be open to discuss ways that we can improve the information sharing and process as our technology continues to improve daily,” Huffor said.

She added that it’s state law for the child’s information to be put into a state and national database within 24 hours of the report given which then gets shared with other agencies.

“If someone is considered a runaway or missing or missing and endangered it does not change the course of how law enforcement investigates. They are still going to be actively looking, searching, trying to get leads,” Huffor explained.”So we are going to be looking for who did they contact or talk to last or what possible friends homes that they might have gone to are there any kinds of reasons that the person would want to leave and so we are going to be looking and doing the same kind of processes that we do on any other case. None of that slows down or changes regardless of what it’s called.”

The legislatures are currently in session and Huffor said most of the deadlines have already gone by so it’s highly unlikely someone could create a bill as the petition intends by this year.

Gannon’s case didn’t meet the requirements to send out an amber alert.

With more than 800 tips, Gannon is still missing after 31 days. If you have information related to the disappearance of Gannon Stauch call 719-520-6666 or email Tips@elpasoco.com.

In the last 14 months, El Paso County has had more than 230 runaway or missing children reported.