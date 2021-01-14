EPSO investigating a deadly shooting in neighborhood between Monument and Palmer Lake

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood between Monument and Palmer Lake.

EPSO along with Palmer Lake PD were called to the 700 block of Highway 105 Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, there have been no suspects identified and no arrests made. Although the shooting occurred in the Palmer Lake jurisdiction, EPSO is taking lead.

