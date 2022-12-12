(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A woman who was being held at the El Paso County Jail has died, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), and EPSO claims her death was the result of substance withdrawal.

EPSO sent out a press release on Dec. 12, which stated that 24-year-old Savannah Poppell died at the El Paso County Jail on Sunday, Dec. 11. EPSO said Poppell was initially booked into the El Paso County Jail on Dec. 7, 2022.

According to the press release, Poppell was found unresponsive just before 10 a.m. on Sunday in her assigned cell. She was the only person in that cell, EPSO said.

Life-saving measures were provided by EPSO personnel and medical staff until responders from AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) could take over, but Poppell was unable to be revived.

An autopsy was conducted by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Dec. 10, and the preliminary results indicate Poppell’s death was “likely due to an upper gastrointestinal bleed from an esophageal tear due to vomiting in the setting of substance withdrawal,” reads the press release.

EPSO said the Coroner’s Office is still awaiting toxicology results before establishing the official cause and manner of death.