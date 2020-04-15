EPSO Deputy Jeff Hopkins passing determined to be line of duty death

The Sheriff's Office will provide a full police honors service once the all clear is given to do so.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday morning, Sheriff Bill Elder was advised of the conclusion of the investigation into Deputy Jeff Hopkins’ death.

“The death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Hopkins was determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office to be due to respiratory arrest due to COVID-19… It is our medical opinion that the death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Hopkins was due to COVID-19 as a direct result of in the line of duty action.” Dr. Kelly with El Paso County Public Health

Deputy Jeff Hopkins died April 1 at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife, Wendy, who is expecting the couple’s first child in August.

Hopkins had been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2001. Most recently, he worked as an intake and release deputy in the jail.

The Epidemiologic investigation performed by the El Paso County Public Health Department determined medically that his infection was more likely than not due to exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus while in the line of duty at the Criminal Justice Center acting as an Intake and Release Deputy.

An investigation by the El Paso County Public Health Epidemiology Division has identified that Deputy Hopkins had direct contact during his work shift with other Sheriff Office employee(s) who were symptomatic and subsequently had laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 disease. The investigation did not identify a reasonable or known alternative contact as the source of his infection. The medical time-line based on known coinciding shift(s) of COVID-19 positive deputy(s) as well as the onset and progression of Deputy Hopkins’s symptoms is entirely consistent with him obtaining the exposure and consequent infection while performing his official duties.

Death investigation by the El Paso County Coroner did not identify any potential alternate cause(s) of death.

The Sheriff’s Office will provide a full police honors service once the all clear is given to do so.

The Sheriff’s Office Foundation at www.epsofoundation.org has established a fund where donations are being accepted to benefit the family.