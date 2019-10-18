EPSO Deputies involved in chase, multiple crashes in Colorado Springs

A chase involving El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies resulted in several crashes in the area of Austin Bluffs and Academy Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs. / El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs and Academy following a chase and several crashes involving multiple El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to officers, the chase started due to someone trying to steal gas from another vehicle. Two people are in custody.

Multiple deputies involved in several traffic crashes from Barnes and Austin Bluffs to Academy and Austin Bluffs. Avoid the area. Media staging will be at McDonalds at Barnes and Austin Bluffs pic.twitter.com/gTwJBbiP3j — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 18, 2019

Traffic in the area is being impacted. Parts of Austin Bluffs road will be closed for a few hours, according to police.

Crash on Academy at Austin Bluffs, blocking right 2 lanes of SB Academy, all lanes of EB and WB Austin Bluffs west of Academy. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) October 18, 2019

A Sheriff’s deputy was involved in the chase. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

