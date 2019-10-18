EPSO Deputies involved in chase, multiple crashes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs and Academy following a chase and several crashes involving multiple El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies.
According to officers, the chase started due to someone trying to steal gas from another vehicle. Two people are in custody.
Traffic in the area is being impacted. Parts of Austin Bluffs road will be closed for a few hours, according to police.
A Sheriff’s deputy was involved in the chase. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
