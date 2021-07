EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A senior was distraught about the growth of her lawn this week and didn’t know what else to do so two deputies stepped in.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) was called and two deputies responded. According to the posting on the app Nextdoor, Deputy Garcia was able to get the lawnmower working and mowed her yard in the rain.

