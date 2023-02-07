EPSO: Child dies of injuries after Falcon shooting

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) continues to investigate after a child died of their injuries after a shooting over the weekend that injured four others in unincorporated El Paso County.

EPSO said despite life-saving measures by first responders and medical personnel, the child died of their injuries. Multiple other gunshot victims were found on the scene and taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5 at around 1 a.m. in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive, which is in the Meridian Ranch subdivision of Falcon.

Upon arrival, deputies found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims were taken to the hospital with varying levels of injuries, where the child later died.

EPSO said it continues to investigate the incident and has “received productive leads.” EPSO asks that community members or anyone that may have information related to the incident, call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation along with multiple suspects. EPSO says this incident may not be random in nature. Detectives believe the shooting is likely connected to a carjacking that occurred Saturday near Potter Drive.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are assisting in this active and ongoing investigation.