(MONUMENT, Colo.) — A boy has been arrested and charged with a felony and misdemeanor after a threatening note that referenced a bomb threat was found in a restroom at Palmer Ridge High School, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

EPSO said it was quickly determined through an investigation that there was “no credible threat, and all students were safe.”

On Thursday, Oct. 20 at around 1:00 p.m., an EPSO School Resource Officer was notified of a threatening note found in a restroom at Palmer Ridge High School, which apparently “referenced a bomb threat scheduled for the next day, October 21, 2022,” according to EPSO.

School administration, school security, and the School Resource Officer immediately implemented safety protocols and started an investigation, which took place over 15 minutes.

The team quickly determined there was “no credible threat, and all students were safe.” The team also identified the student who wrote the note, which according to EPSO, “added confidence to this determination.”

School administration worked closely with the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation and a boy was arrested, while disciplinary action through school administration is ongoing.

According to EPSO, the boy was charged with False Report of Explosives, a felony, and Interference with Staff, Faculty or Students of Educational Institutions, a misdemeanor.

The boy, according to the Sheriff’s Office was served and released to a parent, and will not be identified, due to his age.

EPSO released a statement following the incident to Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and the administration of Palmer Ridge High School.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the School District 38 security team and the Palmer Ridge High School administration for their initial handling of this incident. We value our excellent working relationship with them and remain committed to the safety of the students and staff who attend all of the various schools and school districts that serve the hundreds of thousands of residents who live in the unincorporated portions of El Paso County.” El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Belcher the Director of Communication for Lewis-Palmer School District 38 also shared with FOX21 News a letter sent to families after the incident.