EPSO asking for help finding missing woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last heard from in May of 2018.

Jane Mudder is described as a 57-year-old white female, 5’6”, 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a dream catcher tattoo on her right arm.

On May 29, 2018, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a missing person call. The reporting person was Jane’s sister, who stated she had not heard from Jane since April 28, 2018. The last known address for Jane was on the 7000 block of West Highway 24, in El Paso County, Colorado. Jane was renting a room at the house from the owner.

On May 3, 2018, surveillance video from a bank in the 300 block of Highway 24 showed Jane, alone, performing a financial transaction. The next day surveillance video from a store in the 9000 block of East Highway 24 showed Jane entering the store. She is seen leaving the parking lot in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which appears to be a 2016 model.

Jane’s landlord said he last saw Jane on May 5, 2018, at approximately 11:00 AM, when an unknown male picked her up from her home. Jane said she was leaving for Dallas.

During the investigation, it was discovered Jane made and received several phone calls on May 5, 2018.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking for any information to include any sightings you may have had of Jane. They are also asking if you received or made a phone call to Jane on May 5, 2018, to please call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.