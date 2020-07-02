EPSO accepting applications for new search and rescue volunteers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Search & Rescue Team is currently accepting applications for new Search & Rescue volunteers through July 31, 2020.

Search & Rescue is having a virtual Google Meets orientation on July 7 at 7 pm for potential new members.

The new member training class is scheduled to begin on September 14, 2020 with classes being held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturday mornings.

Graduation is scheduled for November 18, 2020.

Interested parties can apply here: www.epcsar.org