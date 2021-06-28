EPCSO: Two people found dead in the Falcon area Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting in the Falcon area Monday morning.

According to EPCSO, around 7:21 a.m., deputies were called out to a welfare check in a home on Rodez Grove. When they arrived, they found two people dead.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded and has assumed the investigation.

The victims have not yet been identifed.

The Sheriff’s Office believes this to be an isolated incident with no known threat to the community. This remains an active investigation.

If anyone has any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.