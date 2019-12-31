EPCSO to double size of mental health crisis unit

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The sheriff’s office plans to increase the size of its unit that responds to calls involving people experiencing mental health crisis.

Currently, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has a team of a deputy and clinician from UCHealth but in mid-February, the team will more than double in size.

The sheriff’s office expects to add a second deputy, a clinician and a case manager. This is made possible by a five-year grant with UCHealth. The Behavioral Health Connect Unit (BHCON) began more than a year ago to divert people into mental health care rather than jail.

Since the BHCON has been in existence there have been 785 total incidents, 573 calls for service and 212 follow up attempts. It took the unit an average time of 14 minutes to arrive at the call and the average time spent on the scene was 44 minutes.

From July 1 – September 30 there were 153 mental health calls, 1 resulting in new charges and two arrests were made because of outstanding warrants.

95 percent of deputies with the sheriff’s office has taken a mental health first aid course which is 8 hours and is now taught in the academy. 109 out of 524 deputies have gone through a Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) which is 40 hours. The sheriff’s office said they hold three CIT classes a year.

The deputies are there to make sure it is a safe environment for the clinician to begin their work. Then the clinician will decide what action the person will take next.